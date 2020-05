May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS APPLIED MEDICAL RECALLS PYTHON EMBOLECTOMY, BARD EMBOLECTOMY, AND OTW LATIS CLEANING CATHETERS DUE TO RISK OF SEPARATION DURING USE

* FDA- IDENTIFIED APPLIED MEDICAL’S PYTHON EMBOLECTOMY, BARD EMBOLECTOMY, AND OTW LATIS CLEANING CATHETERS RECALL AS CLASS I RECALL

* FDA- GOT 3 MEDICAL DEVICE REPORTS, NO REPORTS OF DEATH/ INJURY RELATED TO PYTHON EMBOLECTOMY, BARD EMBOLECTOMY, OTW LATIS CLEANING CATHETERS RECALL Source text: (bit.ly/2SYq8NU)