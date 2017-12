Dec 1 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS APPROVES MYLAN GMBH‘S OGIVRI AS A FIRST BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF CERTAIN BREAST AND STOMACH CANCERS

* FDA -OGIVRI LABEL CONTAINS BOXED WARNING TO ALERT HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS, PATIENTS ABOUT INCREASED RISKS OF HEART DISEASE,INFUSIONS REACTIONS,OTHERS Further company coverage: