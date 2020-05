May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA, IN LETTER TO GILEAD SCIENCES, SAYS AUTHORIZING EMERGENCY USE OF REMDESIVIR FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* FDA SAYS REASONABLE TO BELIEVE THAT BENEFITS OF RDV OUTWEIGH RISKS OF DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE COVID-19 Source: bit.ly/3cYEtSi Further company coverage: