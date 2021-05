May 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* FDA SAYS AUTHORIZING EMERGENCY USE OF SOTROVIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* FDA SAYS REASONABLE TO BELIEVE GSK-VIR ANTIBODY SOTROVIMAB MAY BE EFFECTIVE FOR TREATMENT OF MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 IN ADULTS & PEDIATRIC PATIENTS Source text: [ID: bit.ly/3yDd6c2] Further company coverage: