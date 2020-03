BRIEF-FDA Says Becton Dickinson Carefusion 303 Recalls Alaris System Infusion Pumps Due To Software, System Errors

March 6 (Reuters) - FDA-

* FDA- BECTON DICKINSON CAREFUSION 303 RECALLS ALARIS SYSTEM INFUSION PUMPS DUE TO SOFTWARE AND SYSTEM ERRORS

* FDA SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED ALARIS SYSTEM INFUSION PUMPS RECALL AS A CLASS I RECALL

* FDA- 774,000 ALARIS SYSTEM PUMPS RECALLED IN U.S.

* FDA SAYS BD/CAREFUSION 303 RECALLING ALARIS INFUSION PUMP SYSTEM & MODULES DUE TO MANY SYSTEM ERRORS WHICH HAVE CAUSED 55 REPORTED INJURIES, 1 DEATH

* FDA- ON FEB 4, BD/CAREFUSION 303 SENT LETTERS TO CUSTOMERS, STATING ALARIS PUMP MODELS ISSUES