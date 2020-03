BRIEF-FDA Says CME America Recalls Bodyguard Infusion Pump System Due To Risk Of Over-, And Under-Infusion

March 30 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS CME AMERICA RECALLS BODYGUARD INFUSION PUMP SYSTEM DUE TO RISK OF OVER-, AND UNDER-INFUSION

* FDA SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED RECALL OF BODYGUARD INFUSION PUMP SYSTEMS AS A CLASS I RECALL

* FDA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN 158 COMPLAINTS REGARDING BODYGUARD INFUSION PUMP DEVICE ISSUE

* FDA - ON JAN. 7, CME AMERICA, UNIT OF BECTON DICKINSON SENT LETTER TO DISTRIBUTERS & CUSTOMERS INFORMING OF BODYGUARD INFUSION PUMP SYSTEMS ISSUE

* FDA SAYS USE OF THE AFFECTED INFUSION PUMPS MAY CAUSE SERIOUS ADVERSE HEALTH CONSEQUENCES INCLUDING DEATH

* FDA SAYS CME RECALLED 28,448 DEVICES IN THE U.S. Source text: (bit.ly/3aG4Yvb)