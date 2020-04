April 16 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS CONTINUES USER-FEE RELATED REVIEWS THROUGH COVID-19

* FDA SAYS HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO CONTACT INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS TO CONVERT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED MEETING THROUGH MAY TO TELECONFERENCE.

* FDA SAYS CLOSELY MONITORING POTENTIAL FOR NEW ANIMAL DRUG SHORTAGES AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS Source: bit.ly/3eqn9Hi