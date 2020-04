BRIEF-FDA Says Court Grants Request for Extension of Premarket Review Submission Deadline for Some Tobacco Products

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA - ON APRIL 22, COURT GRANTED REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF PREMARKET REVIEW SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR SOME TOBACCO PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF COVID-19 IMPACTS

* FDA - COURT ORDER MEANS APPLICATIONS FOR PREMARKET REVIEW FOR MANY E-CIGARETTES, CIGARS, NEW TOBACCO PRODUCTS ARE NOW REQUIRED TO BE FILED BY SEPT. 9

* FDA - JAN ENFORCEMENT PRIORITIES GUIDANCE, THAT INDEPENDENTLY PRIORITIZES EARLIER ENFORCEMENT AGAINST CERTAIN E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS, REMAINS IN EFFECT Source text: (bit.ly/2KsSkEb)