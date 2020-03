March 19 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS AT THIS TIME, IT IS NOT AWARE OF SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE CONNECTING THE USE OF NSAIDS, LIKE IBUPROFEN, WITH WORSENING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

* FDA - INVESTIGATING IF USE OF NSAIDS, LIKE IBUPROFEN, COULD WORSEN COVID-19, WILL COMMUNICATE PUBLICLY WHEN MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE Source text: (bit.ly/3ba9q4V)