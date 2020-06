BRIEF-FDA Says Currently On Target To Meet Agency's User Fee Goals For Drugs This Year

June 23 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS CURRENTLY ON TARGET TO MEET AGENCY’S USER FEE GOALS FOR DRUGS THIS YEAR

* FDA SAYS FOR MANY OF MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY REGULATES, IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON USER FEE REVIEW TIMELINES HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANT

* FDA SAYS AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE MEETING MEDICAL DEVICE, BIOLOGICS, AND ANIMAL DRUG TIMELINE GOALS FOR DECISIONS ON MARKETING APPLICATIONS

* FDA SAYS PAYING SPECIAL ATTENTION TO REVIEW OF GENERIC APPLICATIONS FOR PRODUCTS USED TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS Source text: [bit.ly/31bcsEu]