BRIEF-FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride

June 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride due to potential for lack of sterility assurance

* FDA - recall of product manufactured by Hospira Inc is due to microbial growth detected during routine simulation of Hospira's manufacturing process

* FDA - to date, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the succinylcholine chloride 20mg/ml 5ml syringe product