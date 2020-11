Nov 17 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA-FRESH EXPRESS RECALLING LIMITED NUMBER OF EXPIRED FRESH EXPRESS KIT CAESAR SUPREME AS IT MAY BE CONTAMINATED WITH ESCHERICHIA COLI STEC 026 BACTERIA