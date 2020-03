March 13 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA SAYS GIVES FLEXIBILITY TO NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, FDA ISSUES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION DIAGNOSTIC

* FDA - IS NOT OBJECTING TO NYSDOH AUTHORIZING CERTAIN LABORATORIES IN NEW YORK TO BEGIN PATIENT TESTING AFTER VALIDATING THEIR TESTS, NOTIFYING NYSDOH

* FDA - UNDER NYSDOH'S APPROACH, LABORATORIES TO GIVE VALIDATION DATA TO NYSDOH WITHIN 15 DAYS IN LIEU OF PURSUING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION WITH FDA