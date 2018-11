Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES TRUXIMA, FIRST BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL OF TRUXIMA TO CELLTRION AS FIRST BIOSIMILAR TO RITUXAN; RITUXAN IS MANUFACTURED BY GENENTECH.

* FDA - LABELING FOR TRUXIMA CONTAINS A BOXED WARNING.