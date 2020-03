BRIEF-FDA Says In Addition To Tests CDC Is Distributing To Public Health Labs, Additional CDC Tests Are Being Produced By Commercial Test Manufacturer IDT

March 4 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - IN ADDITION TO TESTS CDC IS DISTRIBUTING TO PUBLIC HEALTH LABS, ADDITIONAL CDC TESTS ARE BEING PRODUCED BY COMMERCIAL TEST MANUFACTURER IDT

* FDA - FDA IS WORKING WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL LABS AND ACADEMIC LABS THAT COULD PROVIDE EVEN MORE CAPACITY ON A ROLLING BASIS

* FDA - BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK, IDT BELIEVES THEY CAN INCREASE PRODUCTION TO ALLOW FOR UP TO 4 MILLION TESTS TO BE SHIPPED & AVAILABLE PER WEEK

* FDA SAYS BY END OF THIS WEEK COMMERCIAL TEST MANUFACTURER IDT EXPECTS TO HAVE SHIPPED 1 MILLION TESTS TO NON-PUBLIC HEALTH LABS