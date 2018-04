April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB SAYS FDA IS RELEASING THE MEDICAL DEVICE SAFETY ACTION PLAN

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW ACTION PLAN FOCUSES ON ESTABLISHING A “MEDICAL DEVICE PATIENT SAFETY NET” IN U.S & ADVANCING “MEDICAL DEVICE CYBERSECURITY”

* FDA'S GOTTLIEB - CONSIDERING DEVELOPING SIMILAR PROGRAM TO BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE PROGRAM FOR SAFER DEVICES NOT MEETING BREAKTHROUGH PROGRAM CRITERIA Source text : (bit.ly/2H6FhsP)