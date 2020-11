Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THERAPY BAMLANIVIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS Source text: bit.ly/3llMPrS Further company coverage: