BRIEF-FDA Says It Approved An ANDA For Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets

April 7 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - APPROVED AN ANDA FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS USP, 200 MG. FOR TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED MALARIA

* FDA - APPROVED AN ANDA FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC DISCOID LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS AND SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS

* FDA - APPROVED AN ANDA FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS ALSO FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN ADULTS

* FDA - APPROVAL OF ANDA FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS GRANTED TO ACCORD HEALTHCARE INC Source text: (bit.ly/3aScEuh)