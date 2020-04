April 7 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - HAS IDENTIFIED BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP’S IMAGER II 5F ANGIOGRAPHIC CATHETERS AS A CLASS I RECALL

* FDA -BOSTON SCIENTIFIC IS RECALLING IMAGER II 5F ANGIOGRAPHIC CATHETERS BECAUSE THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR CATHETER TIP TO DETACH DURING PATIENT PROCEDURE

* FDA - THERE ARE NINE REPORTED INJURIES FROM USE OF BOSTON SCIENTIFIC'S IMAGER II 5F ANGIOGRAPHIC CATHETERS