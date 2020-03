BRIEF-FDA Says It Requires New Health Warnings For Cigarette Packages And Advertisements

March 17 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS REQUIRES NEW HEALTH WARNINGS FOR CIGARETTE PACKAGES AND ADVERTISEMENTS

* FDA SAYS WARNINGS FEATURE TEXT STATEMENTS WITH PHOTO-REALISTIC IMAGES DEPICTING SOME OF LESSER-KNOWN, BUT SERIOUS HEALTH RISKS OF CIGARETTE SMOKING

* FDA SAYS BEGINNING JUNE 18, 2021, NEW CIGARETTE HEALTH WARNINGS WILL BE REQUIRED TO APPEAR PROMINENTLY ON CIGARETTE PACKAGES AND IN ADVERTISEMENTS

* FDA - NEW CIGARETTE HEALTH WARNINGS REQUIRED TO OCCUPY TOP 50% OF AREA OF FRONT & REAR PANELS OF CIGARETTE PACKAGES

* FDA - NEW CIGARETTE HEALTH WARNINGS REQUIRED TO OCCUPY AT LEAST 20% OF THE AREA AT THE TOP OF CIGARETTE ADVERTISEMENTS Source text: (bit.ly/3b0Xsur)