BRIEF-FDA Says Making List Of Cos Blocking Access To Samples Of Branded Products

May 17 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB SAYS MAKING PUBLIC LIST OF COS THAT HAVE POTENTIALLY BEEN BLOCKING ACCESS TO THE SAMPLES OF THEIR BRANDED PRODUCTS

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - ALSO NOTIFYING FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION ABOUT INQUIRIES RECEIVED FROM GENERIC DRUG DEVELOPERS

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - FDA WILL DETERMINE WHETHER THE PRODUCTS HAVE IN PLACE RISK EVALUATION & MITIGATION STRATEGY PROGRAM WITH ETASU THAT MAY IMPACT DISTRIBUTION

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS IN MANY CASES, WE FIND THAT THERE’S NO SUCH REMS PROGRAM IN PLACE

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE NOVARTIS PHARMA, ACTELION PHARMA, VALEANT, SMITHKLINE BEECHAM, GILEAD, CELGENE

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

* FDA'S GOTTLIEB - COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE RANBAXY INC/SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES INC