BRIEF-FDA Says Medtronic Recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization Devices Due To Risk Of Device Fracture

* FDA- MEDTRONIC RECALLS PIPELINE FLEX EMBOLIZATION DEVICES DUE TO RISK OF DEVICE FRACTURE

* FDA- IDENTIFIED MEDTRONIC’S RECALL OF PIPELINE FLEX EMBOLIZATION DEVICES AS CLASS I RECALL

* FDA- MEDTRONIC RECALLED 822 PIPELINE FLEX EMBOLIZATION DEVICES IN THE U.S.

* FDA- GOT 50 MEDICAL DEVICE REPORTS, WITH 10 INJURIES, 1 DEATH, FROM NOV 1, TO MAR 1, RELATED TO MEDTRONIC'S RECALLED PIPELINE FLEX EMBOLIZATION DEVICES