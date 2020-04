April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS MORE THAN 1,500 ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURERS HAVE REGISTERED WITH THE AGENCY TO PRODUCE HAND SANITIZER

* FDA- HAND SANITIZERS AREN’T PROVEN TO TREAT COVID-19, AND LIKE OTHER PRODUCTS MEANT FOR EXTERNAL USE, NOT FOR INGESTION, INHALATION, OR INTRAVENOUS USE

* FDA SAYS AGENCY WARNS CONSUMERS ABOUT HAND SANITIZER SOLD WITH FRAUDULENT CLAIMS Source text: (bit.ly/2W481qG)