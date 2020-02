BRIEF-FDA Says No Coronavirus Outbreak-Related Shortages Identified

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA, ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, SAYS NO OUTBREAK-RELATED SHORTAGES IDENTIFIED, FDA CONTINUING TO CLOSELY MONITOR SUPPLY CHAIN

* FDA SAYS NOT AWARE OF SHORTAGES OF MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INCLUDING DRUGS, MEDICAL DEVICES AND BIOLOGICS, DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FDA SAYS AWARE THAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL LIKELY IMPACT MEDICAL PRODUCT SUPPLY CHAIN IN U.S.

* FDA SAYS PROACTIVELY REACHING OUT TO MANUFACTURERS TO ASSESS POTENTIAL SHORTAGES, TO LET MANUFACTURERS KNOW THAT AGENCY CAN PROVIDE ASSISTANCE

* FDA SAYS AT THIS TIME, NO MANUFACTURER OF HUMAN DRUGS HAS REPORTED SHORTAGE FOR ANY DRUG DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FDA SAYS IDENTIFIED ABOUT 20 DRUGS, WHICH SOLELY SOURCE THEIR ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS OR FINISHED DRUG PRODUCTS FROM CHINA

* FDA - FIRMS THAT MAKE DRUGS WHICH SOLELY SOURCE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, DRUG PRODUCTS FROM CHINA HAVE NOT REPORTED ANY SHORTAGE TO DATE

* FDA SAYS THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO REPORTED SHORTAGES FOR ESSENTIAL MEDICAL DEVICES MANUFACTURED IN CHINA, WITHIN U.S. MARKET

* FDA SAYS CURRENTLY NOT AWARE OF SPECIFIC WIDESPREAD SHORTAGES OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

* FDA SAYS SIX ANIMAL DRUG FIRMS THAT MAKE FINISHED DRUGS, SOURCE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS IN CHINA HAVE INDICATED THEY ARE SEEING DISRUPTIONS

* FDA SAYS SIX ANIMAL DRUG FIRMS HAVE INDICATED THEY ARE SEEING DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN THAT SOON COULD LEAD TO SHORTAGES

* FDA SAYS CONTINUE TO AGGRESSIVELY MONITOR MARKET FOR ANY FIRMS MARKETING PRODUCTS WITH FRAUDULENT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS, PREVENTION OR TREATMENT CLAIMS Source: bit.ly/2HZehJB