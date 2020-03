BRIEF-FDA Says Postponing Most Foreign Inspections Through April, Effective Immediately

March 10 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS FDA IS POSTPONING MOST FOREIGN INSPECTIONS THROUGH APRIL, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* FDA SAYS INSPECTIONS OUTSIDE U.S. DEEMED MISSION-CRITICAL WILL STILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS

* FDA SAYS IS POSTPONING MOST FOREIGN INSPECTIONS THROUGH APRIL IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FDA -TO WORK WITH U.S. CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION TO TARGET PRODUCTS FOR IMPORTATION INTO U.S. THAT VIOLATE LEGAL REQUIREMENTS FOR FDA-REGULATED PRODUCTS