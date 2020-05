BRIEF-FDA Says Provides New Tool To Aid Development And Evaluation Of Diagnostic Tests That Detect SARS-CoV-2 Infection

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* PROVIDES NEW TOOL TO AID DEVELOPMENT AND EVALUATION OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS THAT DETECT SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

* TOOK NEW STEP TO SUPPORT AGENCY’S EVALUATION OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR COVID-19, BY PROVIDING A SARS-COV-2 REFERENCE PANEL

* REFERENCE PANELS ARE ADDITIONAL STEP TO ENSURE QUALITY OF TESTS, VALIDATION OF NEW ASSAYS, TEST CALIBRATION, MONITORING OF ASSAY PERFORMANCE

* REFERENCE PANEL IS INDEPENDENT PERFORMANCE VALIDATION STEP FOR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTION USED FOR CLINICAL, NOT RESEARCH, PURPOSES

* FDA PANEL IS AVAILABLE TO COMMERCIAL AND LABORATORY DEVELOPERS WHO ARE INTERACTING WITH FDA THROUGH PRE-EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS Source: bit.ly/3daN3xR