April 2 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS PROVIDES UPDATED GUIDANCE TO ADDRESS URGENT NEED FOR BLOOD DURING PANDEMIC

* FDA SAYS IS REVISING RECOMMENDATIONS IN SEVERAL GUIDANCES REGARDING BLOOD DONOR ELIGIBILITY

* FDA SAYS ALTERNATIVES TO CERTAIN DONOR ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS BEING PROVIDED GENERALLY WILL APPLY ONLY FOR THE DURATION OF THE DECLARED PANDEMIC Source text: (bit.ly/3bOoHsK)