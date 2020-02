Feb 19 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS RESMED RECALLS STELLAR 100 AND 150 NON-INVASIVE AND INVASIVE VENTILATORS DUE TO SOUND ALARM FAILURE

* FDA SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED RESMED’S RECALL AS CLASS 1 RECALL

* FDA SAYS THERE HAS BEEN ONE REPORTED DEATH FROM USE OF RESMED’S AFFECTED STELLAR VENTILATORS

* FDA SAYS USE OF RESMED'S AFFECTED STELLAR VENTILATORS MAY CAUSE SERIOUS ADVERSE HEALTH CONSEQUENCES, INCLUDING RISK OF SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH