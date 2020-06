June 15 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS IT NO LONGER REASONABLE TO BELIEVE THAT ORAL FORMULATIONS OF HCQ AND CQ MAY BE EFFECTIVE IN TREATING COVID-19

