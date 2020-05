May 7 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS CERTAIN FILTERING FACEPIECE RESPIRATORS FROM CHINA MAY NOT PROVIDE ADEQUATE RESPIRATORY PROTECTION

* FDA SAYS NUMBER OF RESPIRATORS FROM CHINA FAILED TO DEMONSTRATE MINIMUM PARTICULATE FILTRATION EFFICIENCY OF 95% IN TESTING CONDUCTED AT NIOSH

* FDA SAYS REVISED APRIL 3 EUA FOR NON-NIOSH-APPROVED DISPOSABLE RESPIRATORS MADE IN CHINA TO REVISE ONE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA Source: bit.ly/2SMCCIv