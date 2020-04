April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS TAKING LEAD ON NATIONAL EFFORT TO FACILITATE DEVELOPMENT OF, & ACCESS TO, 2 INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPIES DERIVED FROM HUMAN BLOOD

* FDA SAYS SOME LIMITED DATA TO SUGGEST CONVALESCENT PLASMA & HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN MAY HAVE BENEFIT IN COVID-19 ILLNESS

* FDA - HELPING COORDINATE STUDY OF HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN TO BE CONDUCTED BY NIAID OF NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH