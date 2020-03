March 10 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS ON MARCH 9, 2020, SUN HONG FOODS RECALLED ALL ENOKI MUSHROOMS IMPORTED FROM KOREA

* FDA SAYS SUN HONG FOODS RECALLED PRODUCT AFTER IT WAS FOUND THAT A MUSHROOM SAMPLE WAS POSITIVE FOR LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES

* FDA- RECOMMENDS CONSUMERS DO NOT EAT RECALLED ENOKI MUSHROOMS