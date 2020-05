May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA, IN COVID-19 UPDATE, SAYS TO DATE, FDA HAS ISSUED 60 INDIVIDUAL EUAS FOR TEST KIT MANUFACTURERS AND LABORATORIES

* FDA, IN COVID-19 UPDATE, SAYS 25 AUTHORIZED TESTS ADDED TO EUA LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION FOR HIGH COMPLEXITY MOLECULAR-BASED LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTS