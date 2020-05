May 14 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS UPDATES TEMPORARY POLICY ON NON-STANDARD PPE PRACTICES FOR PHARMACY COMPOUNDERS DURING COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* FDA - CLARIFIED THAT DRUGS CAN BE COMPOUNDED UNDER POLICY IN SEGREGATED COMPOUNDING AREA THAT IS NOT IN A CLEANROOM, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS Source: bit.ly/2X9V7bt