BRIEF-FDA Says Vascular Solutions Recalls Langston Dual Lumen Catheter Due To Risk Of Separation During Use

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS VASCULAR SOLUTIONS RECALLS LANGSTON DUAL LUMEN CATHETER DUE TO RISK OF SEPARATION DURING USE

* FDA SAYS VASCULAR SOLUTIONS RECALLED 4,304 LANGSTON DUAL LUMEN CATHETER DEVICES IN THE U.S.

* FDA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN 8 COMPLAINTS AND NO REPORTS OF INJURY OR DEATH RELATED TO VASCULAR SOLUTIONS LANGSTON DUAL LUMEN CATHETER

* FDA SAYS IT IDENTIFIED VASCULAR SOLUTIONS LANGSTON DUAL LUMEN CATHETER RECALL AS A CLASS I RECALL