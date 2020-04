April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY CONDUCT REMOTE IMPORTER INSPECTIONS UNDER FSVP DUE TO COVID-19

* FDA - TO PRIORITIZE INSPECTIONS OF FSVP IMPORTERS OF FOOD FROM FOREIGN SUPPLIERS WHOSE ONSITE FOOD FACILITY, FARM INSPECTIONS POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

* FDA - IN RARE SITUATIONS, SUCH AS IN RESPONSE TO OUTBREAK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, FDA MAY STILL CHOOSE TO CONDUCT ONSITE FSVP INSPECTION Source text: (bit.ly/2wZULeg)