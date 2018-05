BRIEF-FDA Statement On Public Health Benefits From Enactment Of Menu Labeling

May 7 (Reuters) - FDA:

* STATEMENT FROM FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB, M.D., ON THE PUBLIC HEALTH BENEFITS FROM ENACTMENT OF MENU LABELING

* FDA - GUIDANCE CLARIFIES POSTERS, BILLBOARDS, COUPON MAILINGS, OTHER MARKETING MATERIALS NOT CONSIDERED MENUS THAT WOULD REQUIRE CALORIE COUNTS

* FDA - INFORMATION REGARDING CALORIE COUNTS OF MENU ITEMS AT ESTABLISHMENTS COVERED UNDER RULE WILL BE REQUIRED ONCE MENU LABELING RULE IS IMPLEMENTED

* FDA - UNDER RULE, CONSUMERS CAN ASK ESTABLISHMENTS FOR INFORMATION THAT INCLUDES AMOUNT OF SODIUM, FIBER, SUGARS, AMONG OTHERS FOR STANDARD MENU ITEM Source text : (bit.ly/2HVEk7c)