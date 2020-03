BRIEF-FDA Takes Action To Increase U.S. Supplies Of PPE, Device Manufacturers

March 24 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS IT TAKES ACTION TO INCREASE U.S. SUPPLIES THROUGH INSTRUCTIONS FOR PPE AND DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

* FDA - ENGAGING WITH IMPORTERS, OTHERS INVOLVED IN IMPORT TRADE COMMUNITY DURING PANDEMIC TO FACILITATE ENTRY OF NEEDED PRODUCTS, INCLUDING PPE, INTO U.S.

* U.S. FDA - PROVIDING MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY TO THOSE SEEKING TO BRING PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT INTO THE U.S.

* FDA - ADJUSTED IMPORT SCREENING TO EXPEDITE IMPORTS OF LEGITIMATE PRODUCTS, CONTINUALLY MONITORING IMPORT SYSTEMS TO PREVENT, MITIGATE POTENTIAL ISSUES

* U.S. FDA - READY AND AVAILABLE TO ENGAGE WITH IMPORTERS TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTIONS DURING IMPORTING PROCESS FOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2UecNlS)