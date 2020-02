Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA-

* FDA TAKES ACTION WITH INDIAN GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT CONSUMERS FROM ILLICIT MEDICAL PRODUCTS

* FDA SAYS THE OPERATION WITH INDIA TARGETED PACKAGES ENTERING U.S. THROUGH AN INTERNATIONAL MAIL FACILITY FROM JAN. 28 THROUGH JAN. 30

* U.S. FDA SAYS IN OPERATION WITH INDIA, STOPPED ABOUT 500 SHIPMENTS OF UNAPPROVED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, DEVICES FROM REACHING AMERICA IN JAN. OPERATION Source text for Eikon: