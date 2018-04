BRIEF-FDA Takes Step To Protect Consumers Against Extremely Concentrated Or Pure Caffeine Products

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA TAKES STEP TO PROTECT CONSUMERS AGAINST DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS CONTAINING DANGEROUSLY HIGH LEVELS OF EXTREMELY CONCENTRATED OR PURE CAFFEINE

* NEW GUIDANCE TO CLARIFY DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS WITH PURE/HIGHLY CONCENTRATED CAFFEINE ARE UNLAWFUL WHEN SOLD IN BULK DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS

* SAYS GUIDANCE DOES NOT AFFECT OTHER PRODUCTS THAT MIGHT ALSO CONTAIN CAFFEINE

* SAYS GUIDANCE RELATED TO DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS CONTAINING CAFFEINE IS IMMEDIATELY IN EFFECT Source text: (bit.ly/2GUTnNO)