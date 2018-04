April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA TAKES NEW STEPS TO ADVANCE THE DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR TREATING OPIOID USE DISORDER

* U.S. FDA - FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY

* FDA - WILL ISSUE ADDITIONAL GUIDANCE ON DEVELOPING NOVEL CLINICAL ENDPOINTS WHICH FORM BASIS OF MEDICATION-ASSISTED TREATMENT PRODUCT APPROVALS Source text : (bit.ly/2HgARje)