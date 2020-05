May 29 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA TAKES STEPS TO STREAMLINE DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 TESTS WITH AT-HOME SAMPLE COLLECTION

* FDA SAYS HAS AUTHORIZED SEVERAL COVID-19 TESTS FOR USE WITH AT-HOME COLLECTION OF SAMPLES

* FDA SAYS THERE ARE NOT CURRENTLY ANY COVID-19 TESTS THAT ARE AUTHORIZED TO BE USED COMPLETELY AT-HOME Source text : (bit.ly/2TSIjVT)