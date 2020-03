March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA SAYS PUBLISHED FINAL RULE TO BAN ELECTRICAL STIMULATION DEVICES USED FOR ‘SELF-INJURIOUS OR AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR’

* U.S. FDA SAYS ELECTRICAL STIMULATION DEVICES FOUND TO PRESENT “UNREASONABLE AND SUBSTANTIAL RISK” OF ILLNESS OR INJURY

* U.S. FDA SAYS EVIDENCE OF ELECTRICAL STIMULATION DEVICES IS WEAK & EVIDENCE SUPPORTING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILES OF ALTERNATIVES IS STRONG Source text for Eikon: