Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA SAYS ‍​TAKES STEP TO CLOSE ORPHAN DRUG LOOPHOLE THAT LET DRUG DEVELOPERS SIDESTEP PEDIATRIC STUDIES

* U.S. FDA SAYS NO LONGER INTEND TO GRANT PEDIATRIC-SUBPOPULATION DESIGNATIONS THROUGH THE ORPHAN DRUG PROGRAM‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2BzDV3I) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)