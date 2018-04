April 11 (Reuters) - FDA:

* U.S. FDA TO OFFER VOLUNTARY, MORE MODERN 510(K) PATHWAY FOR ENABLING MODERATE RISK DEVICES TO MORE EFFICIENTLY DEMONSTRATE SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS

* PROPOSED NEW OPTION FOR 510(K) CLEARANCE WHICH ALLOWS MANUFACTURERS TO USE OBJECTIVE PERFORMANCE CRITERIA

* PROPOSED OPTION ALLOWS MANUFACTURERS TO USE CERTAIN CRITERIA TO DEMONSTRATE SUBSTANTIAL EQUIVALENCE OF NEW PRODUCTS TO LEGALLY MARKETED DEVICES