March 24 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS TO TEMPORARILY NOT ENFORCE SOME REQUIREMENTS TO ALLOW VETERINARIANS TO BETTER UTILIZE TELEMEDICINE TO ADDRESS ANIMAL HEALTH NEEDS

* FDA SAYS INTENDS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ENFORCEMENT OF PORTIONS OF FEDERAL VETERINARIAN-CLIENT-PATIENT RELATIONSHIP (VCPR) REQUIREMENTS

* FDA SAYS GENERALLY DOES NOT INTEND TO ENFORCE ANIMAL EXAMINATION AND PREMISES VISIT PORTION OF VCPR REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: