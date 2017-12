Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA UPDATES LABEL OF NOVARTIS’ TASIGNA TO REFLECT THAT CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH TYPE OF LEUKEMIA MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO STOP TREATMENT AFTER SUSTAINED RESPONSE

* FDA SAYS UPDATED PRODUCT LABEL FOR CANCER DRUG TASIGNA TO INCLUDE INFORMATION FOR PROVIDERS ABOUT HOW TO DISCONTINUE THE DRUG IN CERTAIN PATIENTS

* FDA - FDA GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF THE TASIGNA LABEL CHANGES TO NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION