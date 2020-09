Sept 24 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - WARNS ABOUT SERIOUS PROBLEMS WITH HIGH DOSES OF THE ALLERGY MEDICINE DIPHENHYDRAMINE (BENADRYL)

* FDA - CONTACTED TIKTOK AND URGED THEM TO REMOVE THE “BENADRYL CHALLENGE” VIDEOS FROM THEIR PLATFORM

* FDA - INVESTIGATING REPORTS ABOUT TEENAGERS IN EMERGENCY ROOMS DUE TO BENADRYL CHALLENGE, CONDUCTING REVIEW TO SEE IF ADDITIONAL CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED Source text : [bit.ly/33VAjYz]