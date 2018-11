Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA WARNS ABOUT SEVERE WORSENING OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AFTER STOPPING THE MEDICINE GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD)

* FDA SAYS ADDED NEW WARNING ABOUT THE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS WORSENING RISK TO PRESCRIBING INFORMATION OF THE GILENYA DRUG LABEL & PATIENT MEDICATION GUIDE