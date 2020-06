BRIEF-FDA Warns Against Combination Of Chloroquine Phosphate Or Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate & Remdesivir

June 15 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA WARNS OF NEWLY DISCOVERED POTENTIAL DRUG INTERACTION THAT MAY REDUCE EFFECTIVENESS OF A COVID-19 TREATMENT AUTHORIZED FOR EMERGENCY USE

* FDA - WARNING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS ABOUT NEWLY DISCOVERED POTENTIAL DRUG INTERACTION RELATED TO REMDESIVIR

* FDA - CO-ADMINISTRATION OF REMDESIVIR & CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE OR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE IS NOT RECOMMENDED

* FDA - CO-ADMINISTRATION MAY RESULT IN IN REDUCED ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF REMDESIVIR